Youth ends life, one booked

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The police have booked a man identified as Manpreet Singh of Padhri village on the charge of abatement to suicide after a youth Dharminder Singh, alias Rinku, of Ajnala Road in Chogwan ended his life. The deceased’s father, Davinder Singh, told the police that the accused used to harass him and thus he took the extreme step. The police said a case under Section 306 of the IPC was registered against Manpreet, while no arrest had been made. TNS

One dies of drug ‘overdose’

Amritsar: A youth identified as Simranjit Singh of Baba Deep Singh Colony on Fategarh Churian Road allegedly died of drug overdose, though the police said the cause of death was yet to be ascertained. The deceased, reportedly an addict, was found dead at his friend’s house in Dashmesh Avenue in Naurshehra village. He was on the rooftop and basking in sun while his friend had gone for some work. SHO Mohit Kumar said the exact cause of death would be ascertained after the post-mortem report was received. Inquest proceedings have started in the case. TNS

Two held with intoxicants

Amritsar: The Rambagh police have arrested two persons identified as Vijay Kumar of Lucknow now residing in the Ghah Mandi area and Subash Arora of the Rambagh area. The police confiscated 2,660 intoxicating tablets and Rs 33,000 (alleged drug proceeds) from their possession. A case under Sections 18, 27-A, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act was registered against them. They were produced in a court and brought on police remand for further investigation. TNS

2 mobile phone snatchers held

Amritsar: Two snatchers were arrested in Ajnala when they were running away after snatching a mobile phone from a candy repair mechanic identified as Arvinder Singh of Ajnala. He told the police that he had gone to repair a candy at a dairy. He said as he came out of the shop and was seeing checking his phone, two bike-borne persons came and snatched his mobile phone. They went towards Mata Chintpurni Temple. He said after he raised an alarm, onlookers caught them and they were later handed over to the Ajnala police. They have been identified as Ajmer Singh and Amandeep Singh, both residents of Lalwala village. A case has been registered against them.