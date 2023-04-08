Youth ends life over property dispute

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, April 7

A 19-year-old youth committed suicide by hanging himself at his house in his native village Assal Uttar here on Thursday. The victim has been identified as Navdeep Singh, who was mentally disturbed over a property dispute.

Sarabjit Kaur, mother of the victim, a resident of the same village, and Baljinder Singh (brother-in-law), a resident of Bulandpur (Jalandhar), were nominated as the accused in this regard.

Mother arrested Sub-Inspector Harjit Singh, SHO, Valtoha, said the accused, Sarabjit Kaur, had been arrested and Baljinder Singh was absconding and police were conducting raids to nab him.

Sub-Inspector Harjit Singh, SHO, Valtoha, said the accused, Sarabjit Kaur, had been arrested and Baljinder Singh was absconding and police were conducting raids to nab him.

The SHO, with reference of the statement of Gurpreet Singh (first uncle of the victim), said Gulab Singh, father of the victim, died years ago. Sarabjit Kaur wanted to give equal share of the landed property to her daughter Navjot Kaur, who is from her first marriage. Baljinder Singh, husband of Navjot Kaur, and Sarabjit Kaur were jointly making efforts in this regard.

Navdeep Singh, who was working as a helper at the cloth shop, was mentally disturbed over the incident. Being mentally depressed, Navdeep Singh committed suicide by hanging himself on Thursday.

Station House Officer Harjit Singh said a case under Sections 306 and 34 the IPC had been registered against Sarabjit Kaur and Baljinder Singh. Sarabjit Kaur was arrested while Baljinder Singh was absconding.