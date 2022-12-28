Youth ends life, three booked

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 27

A resident of Lahori Gate ended his life by hanging himself from the ceiling fan here yesterday.

Following the statement of his family, the police have booked a man identified as Varun of Valmiki Mohalla along with his two unknown accomplices on the charge of abetment to suicide while no arrest was made till now. After the post-mortem examination, the police handed over the body of Harish (28) to the family.

According to the police, the deceased had borrowed around Rs 60,000 from the accused who was allegedly harassing him for returning the amount.

Saroj, mother of the deceased, told the police that she had two sons, Harish and Gaurav. She said a few days ago, Harish borrowed Rs 60,000 from Varun due to some financial crisis. She said Harish could not return the money. She said a few days ago, the accused allegedly insulted him over the issue after which he became upset. She said yesterday, Harish returned from his work and went to his room. When he did not come out, she, along with Gaurav, went to his room and found him hanging.

ASI Parminder Singh, investigating officer, said a case under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code was registered against him and further investigations were under progress.