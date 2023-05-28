Youth fighting to save saplings sown before G20 Summit in city

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 27

Flower saplings planted by the district administration ahead of the G20 Summit here in the month of March have dried, a group of local youth is trying to save the tree saplings planted alongside the road from Cantonment towards Guru Nanak Dev University.

The district administration had in March landscaped the side of the stretch to plant flowers and trees. The area was also fenced using an iron mesh. The fencing has already been broken by stray animals.

Shahbaaz Singh, one of the volunteers, who is taking care of the tree saplings, said, “We could not save the flower plants but at least we are trying to save the tree saplings. We are watering the plants almost daily for the last many days.” However, the efforts by the volunteers have hit a dead end as the water supply pipes in the area are running dry for the last three days, he said.

“We bring plastic pipes and use these on the four water taps which are available on this stretch. Now, we have been rendered helpless as there is no water available. After requesting the employees concerned for the same, we are now looking for a water tanker so that we can water these plants,” said Shahbaaz Singh.

These volunteers are performing ‘sewa’ at a gurdwara in Guru Nanak Dev University and have also formed an organisation ‘Rukh Nahi Tan Manukh Nahi’ in memory of GNDU student Gagandeep Singh, who died at young age. Singh said that most of the volunteers of the organisation knew Gagandeep and others were performing sewa regularly at the university gurdwara.

The organisation has appealed plant lovers to come forward in saving the green belt by donating water tanker.