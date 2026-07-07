Youth found dead in canal; kin suspect foul play

The Amritsar police have booked a juvenile for allegedly causing death by negligence after the body of a youth was recovered from a canal under suspicious circumstances.

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According to the FIR, the complainant, Harjinder Singh of Udhowali Kalan village in Gurdaspur, alleged that his son, Gulab Singh, left home on the morning of July 4 on his motorcycle after telling the family he was going to work.

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Later that evening, the family allegedly received a phone call from the victim’s friend, who informed them that Gulab Singh had drowned in a canal near Tara Wala bridge while the two were bathing. When the family reached the spot, the youth was present and claimed that the victim had accidentally drowned.

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The complainant alleged that despite an extensive search, Gulab Singh could not be traced that day. He further claimed that the accused assured the family the body would be found the following morning. On July 5, the body was recovered from the canal near Ibban Kalan bridge.

The family alleged that the body bore multiple injury marks, raising suspicion that Gulab Singh had been assaulted before being thrown into the canal.

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Based on the complaint, the police registered a case under Section 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the juvenile and launched an investigation to ascertain the exact circumstances leading to the youth’s death.