Youth group champions development, brotherhood in Manochahal village

The progressive youngsters of Manochahal have been working to improve the village and strengthen ties among its residents through the Naujawan Sabha, an organisation formed in 1995 under the leadership of its founder-president, Kashmir Singh.

Sukhraj Singh, who has been president of the Naujawan Sabha since 2012, said the organisation had been working on a range of initiatives for the welfare and development of the village. His team includes Waryam Singh, Sukhwinder Singh, Navtej Singh, Barjinder Singh, Master Balwinder Singh, Manbir Singh, Daljit Singh, Gurjeet Singh and others.

Advertisement

The sabha helps needy families meet the expenses of their children’s marriages and provides newlywed couples with essential household items. It also plants saplings at common places in the village every year and has recently renovated the village playground, known locally as Rohi Wali.

Advertisement

The organisation receives financial assistance from non-resident Indians (NRIs) from the village who have settled abroad. Sukhraj said more than 150 youths from Manochahal were settled in different countries and continued to support the sabha’s development work.

Recalling the organisation’s early years, Sukhraj said Kashmir Singh, its founder-president, had worked for the common cause and had quickly earned the trust and support of villagers.

Advertisement

He said the sabha faced a major challenge during the last gram panchayat election, when the village was politically divided among the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).

According to Sukhraj, the political division had created concern among residents, many of whom wanted the panchayat election to be settled through consensus rather than political contestation. The sabha held several meetings with villagers and eventually helped facilitate the unopposed election of the sarpanch and other panchayat members.

The unopposed election brought a sense of relief among residents and helped restore an amicable atmosphere in the village, he said. Sukhraj described the development as a significant achievement for the sabha, saying that, after more than two decades, its initiative had once again helped the village elect its sarpanch and panchayat members without a contest.

Sukhraj said the sabha had continued to rely on the support of NRIs for development initiatives, including the renovation of the village playground. He added that the organisation was also making efforts to maintain a peaceful and cordial atmosphere among residents.

Although Sukhraj is the only office-bearer of the Naujawan Sabha at present, with no other office-bearers elected or nominated, he said he preferred not to be identified simply as its president and considered himself an ordinary member working for the organisation.

He said the sabha’s principal objective was to strengthen brotherhood among villagers. Political differences, he added, should not affect social relations among residents.

Meanwhile, Jaswinder Singh, a retired teacher and resident of the village, has written a book on Manochahal covering various aspects of its history, people and social life. Residents have read the book with interest and regard it as a useful source of knowledge about the village.