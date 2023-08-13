Youth held for Batala road murder

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 12

The police have arrested a youth identified as Rahul, alias Daddu, in connection with the daylight murder of Rahul, alias Soma, in Banke Bihari Wali Gali on the Batala road yesterday.

Daddu was arrested within hours of the incident though his accomplice and prime suspect Vicky Joan is yet to be nabbed.

Prabhjot Singh Virk, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), said Joan and Soma had a quarrel around a month ago. Joan was keeping a grudge, the DCP said. Yesterday, he found an opportunity and shot Soma dead. Raids were on to nab Joan, the DCP added.

Soma and his friend Prince were going home from the factory where they worked. They received a call from the suspects who later shot at them. Prince had a narrow escape while Soma sustained two gunshot injuries. He was rushed to a private hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The suspects were identified through the footage of the CCTV cameras installed in the area. They had taken fuel for their bike from a petrol station before committing the crime.

The deceased had two NDPS cases against him. The body was handed over to the family after an autopsy.

Sushil Kumar, in-charge, Vijay Nagar police chowki, said Joan suspected that Soma was keeping track of his movements and informing his opponents. It has been alleged that Joan was into gambling and drug peddling.