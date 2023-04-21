Youth held for blackmailing, harassing girl

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 20

The police have arrested a youth for allegedly harassing and blackmailing a girl. The accused was identified as Jotswarup of Roop Nagar locality in Gate Hakima area.

In his complaint to the police, the victim’s father stated that his daughter had an affair with the accused. However, she had broken up with him. However, the accused had certain pictures and videos of the victim. He would blackmail and demanded money from her by threatening to release her pictures on social media.

He alleged when the girl refused to give money, the accused uploaded her videos on social media. Following the complaint, the police arrested him and recovered four mobile phones, a laptop and a display screen from him.

A case under Sections 354-C, 384 and 509 of the IPC and Section 67 (A) of the IT Act was registered against him.