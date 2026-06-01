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Home / Amritsar / Youth held for ‘dumping’ friend’s body in Amritsar's Kot Khalsa

Youth held for ‘dumping’ friend’s body in Amritsar's Kot Khalsa

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PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 12:11 AM Jun 02, 2026 IST
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CCTV footage allegedly shows the victim’s friends carrying away his body before it was dumped in Amritsar.
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The Islamabad police have arrested a youth for allegedly disposing of the body of his friend after the latter died following the consumption of intoxicating substances in the Kot Khalsa area.

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The victim, identified as Saurav, a resident of Kot Khalsa, was found dead in a deserted locality on May 28. Police investigations, aided by CCTV footage, revealed that the accused, Sachin, along with an accomplice, allegedly transported the body on a scooter and abandoned it in a secluded area to conceal the incident.

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Investigations uncovered that Saurav had allegedly consumed narcotic substances with Sachin and another associate. Following his death, the accused allegedly chose to dispose of the body instead of informing authorities or seeking medical assistance.

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ACP Surinder Singh said Sachin has been arrested, while efforts are underway to apprehend his accomplice. A case has been registered against both accused under relevant sections, including culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Saurav’s sister Sonia said her brother was the sole breadwinner of the family and had informed them on May 27 that he would be spending time with friends and returning home late. When he failed to return, the family became worried. The next morning, they were devastated to learn that his body had been found in the area.

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The investigation is ongoing and the police are continuing efforts to arrest the second accused.

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