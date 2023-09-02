Youth held for duping farmer on pretext of arranging arms licence

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 1

The Chheharta police have arrested Ravinderjit Singh, alias Ravi, of Paradise Enclave for allegedly duping a farmer on the pretext of arranging an arms licence. The victim alleged that the suspect took Rs 3 lakh cash through a UPI app on different dates.

The victim told the police that he had asked his nephew Karanpreet Singh about the arms licence. Karanpreet used to visit the Golden Temple every day where he met Ravinderjit Singh. He told Karanpreet that he had links with police officials and could arrange an arms licence in the name of his uncle Gulzar Singh.

He said Karanpreet introduced the suspect to the victim. Ravinderjit demanded Rs 3 lakh for getting the licence issued.

He said that from October 2022 to March 2023 he paid Rs 1.89 lakh to the suspect through a UPI app. The suspect also took Rs 1.10 lakh in cash in presence of his son Harsimarjit Singh.

The victim said around two months ago, the suspect came to him and handed over a ‘receipt’. He asked the victim to get licence from the licensing branch of the city police. The victim said a few days ago, he went to the branch and give the slip given by Ravinderjit. The victim said yesterday, he went to the dealing clerk for the licence. After seeing the record, the clerk said they did not have any record of licence mentioned in the slip. The victim said the suspect had defrauded him on the pretext of arranging an arms licence.

A case was registered against the suspect.