Youth held for throwing mobiles into Amritsar Central Jail

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 29

The Central jail authorities nabbed a youth who was throwing mobile inside the high security jail complex here on Thursday. However, his two accomplices managed to flee away from the spot.

The accused was identified as Ajay alias Kulcha, a resident of Anngarh locality and now residing in Dam Ganj area. Mandeep Singh, assistant superintendent of jail, said a home guard deputed in the jail along with another staff member Sukhwinder Singh arrested the accused while throwing something inside the jail premises. He was nabbed near tower number 6.

He said during the preliminary probe, he confessed that he threw two mobile phone inside the complex. He told that two more persons had accompanied him who however managed to slip away.

The police have registered a case under section 42, 52-A of Prison Act against him.

9 mobile phones recovered

Meanwhile, as many as nine mobile phones were recovered by the jail authorities during surprise checking inside barracks. Eight mobiles were seized from the prisoners while one was found unclaimed.

Those booked included Gursewak Singh aka Kala, Lovepreet Singh, Sukhdeep Singh, Raja alias Tashan, Baljit Singh, Shingara Singh, Vishal alias Tidda and Jobandeep Singh.

Meanwhile, four prisoners attacked another jail inmate identified as Mangal Singh alias Chiku leaving him injured. He was admitted in the jail hospital for treatment. The accused were identified as Gurpreet Singh, Ajay Singh, Sahil Kumar and Nitin Nahar. The jail staff recovered some iron pieces from their possession. These iron pieces were broken from a window.

A separate case under Section 52 of the Prison Act was registered against them.