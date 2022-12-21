Youth held with illegal weapon

Our Correspondent

Amritsar: The Chheharta police on Monday arrested Rajiv Gill, a resident of Sunny Enclave of Ram Tirath Road, for allegedly possessing a country-made pistol. He was arrested following a tip-off. He was going towards Kale Ghanupur from the Radha Soami dera side when he was held at a checkpoint. The police confiscated a .32 bore pistol along with two bullets from him. A case under Section 25 of the Arms Act was registered against him. TNS

Three held with stolen bikes

Amritsar: The city police on Monday arrested three vehicle lifters in two separate incidents. Those arrested were identified as Jaskaran Singh of Jhalke village, Prince of Chheharta, Angrej Singh of Patii Baba Jeewan Singh in Sultanwind village. The police recovered two bikes from their possession, which were stolen from different parts of the city. The police have registered two separate FIRs at Division C and Sultanwind police station in this regard. TNS

2 mobiles seized from inmates

Amritsar: Amritsar Central Jail authorities on Monday seized two cellphones from two prisoners, identified as Gurlal Singh of Chaugawan in Lopoke and Jagdev Singh of Fatehgarh Sabhran in Ferozepur. The police said the two were in possession of touchscreen phones. A case was registered by the Islamabad police station and further investigations were on. TNS

30-yr-old Woman dies by suicide

Tarn Taran: A women, Ramandeep Kaur (30), died by suicide by hanging herself with a ceiling fan at her paternal house in Chaudhriwala village. She was found hanging from the ceiling fan by her father. A suicide note has been recovered from the spot based on which a case has been registered against Sukhchain Singh of Udhoke Kalan village in Amritsar under Section 306 and 34 of the IPC by the Sarhali police. The suspect has been absconding.