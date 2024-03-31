Youth injured as Congress leader ‘opens’ fire amid pigeon-flying contest

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, March 30

It has come to light that a Congress leader had allegedly opened fire over pigeon-flying competition, leaving a youth injured in the Katra Karam Singh area on Thursday.

Though the police confirmed the incident, they are yet to lodge an FIR as no one from the victim’s side has approached them yet.

It has been learnt that they even left the private hospital, where the victim was taken for treatment, after the hospital authorities said they were calling the police.

The police are scanning the CCTV footage to identify the two groups that had clashed, leading to the firing.

It is worth noting that the district administration and the police have asked the people with licensed firearms to deposit their weapons with the police in view of the Lok Sabha elections.

However, such incidents raise concerns about the large number of arms’ licence holders, who are yet to deposit their weapons. The administration has also extended the date for depositing arms till April 5.

Sukhinder Singh, SHO of the Division C police station, said eyewitnesses told the police that a Congress leader had allegedly opened fire, following a quarrel after differences erupted between two groups during a pigeon-flying competition.

Initially, the two groups indulged in a verbal duel, but soon the situation turned ugly and the Congress leader fired with his licensed pistol. The bullet hit the neck of a youth, who was rushed to a hospital.

