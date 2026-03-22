Youth injured in firing near gurdwara in Amritsar village

A youth was injured in a firing incident reported near a gurdwara in Kohali village near Ram Tirath late Saturday night.

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Rajwinder Kaur, a resident of the village, told the media that a few days earlier, some devotees had donated an LCD to the gurdwara. She alleged that a man identified as Harjinder Singh later tried to take the LCD home, which was opposed by village sarpanch Gurjant Singh, Gurjit Singh and others. The disagreement escalated into a heated argument, with both sides allegedly exchanging abuses.

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During the altercation, Gurjant Singh allegedly pulled out a pistol and fired a shot. However, the bullet reportedly struck his associate, Malkeet Singh, injuring him.

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Police reached the spot after being alerted. An FIR has been registered against unidentified persons.

Shamsher Singh, SHO of Lopoke police station, said that an investigation was under way.