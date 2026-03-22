icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026 Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Youth injured in firing near gurdwara in Amritsar village

Youth injured in firing near gurdwara in Amritsar village

Incident occurs in Kohali village near Ram Tirath  

article_Author
PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 04:14 PM Mar 22, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

A youth was injured in a firing incident reported near a gurdwara in Kohali village near Ram Tirath late Saturday night.

Advertisement

Rajwinder Kaur, a resident of the village, told the media that a few days earlier, some devotees had donated an LCD to the gurdwara. She alleged that a man identified as Harjinder Singh later tried to take the LCD home, which was opposed by village sarpanch Gurjant Singh, Gurjit Singh and others. The disagreement escalated into a heated argument, with both sides allegedly exchanging abuses.

Advertisement

During the altercation, Gurjant Singh allegedly pulled out a pistol and fired a shot. However, the bullet reportedly struck his associate, Malkeet Singh, injuring him.

Advertisement

Police reached the spot after being alerted. An FIR has been registered against unidentified persons.

Shamsher Singh, SHO of Lopoke police station, said that an investigation was under way.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
youngInnovater
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts