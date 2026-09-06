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Home / Amritsar / Youth killed in Ajnala after dispute over moving motorcycle aside turns ugly

Youth killed in Ajnala after dispute over moving motorcycle aside turns ugly

Exact circumstances leading to the killing and the identities of those involved are being ascertained, say police

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PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 03:28 PM Sep 06, 2026 IST
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A dispute over stopping a motorcycle on the road and asking its rider to move it aside turned violent in the Ajnala area, leaving a youth dead and another injured.

The deceased has been identified as Kuljit Singh, a resident of Dulla Rajputa. According to his family, the dispute had started a day earlier when a motorcycle was stopped on the road. An argument broke out between the two sides after the other party allegedly asked them to move the motorcycle to the side.

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Although the matter initially appeared to be a minor altercation, Kuljit’s family alleged that the rival group later attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon, resulting in his death.

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During the earlier altercation, Satta Singh, a family member of Kuljit, had reportedly intervened to pacify the two sides. The family alleged that he too was assaulted and suffered serious injuries. He was subsequently admitted to a hospital.

The police have initiated an investigation into the incident. The exact circumstances leading to the killing and the identities of those involved are being ascertained, police said.

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