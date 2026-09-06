Youth killed in Ajnala after dispute over moving motorcycle aside turns ugly

A dispute over stopping a motorcycle on the road and asking its rider to move it aside turned violent in the Ajnala area, leaving a youth dead and another injured.

The deceased has been identified as Kuljit Singh, a resident of Dulla Rajputa. According to his family, the dispute had started a day earlier when a motorcycle was stopped on the road. An argument broke out between the two sides after the other party allegedly asked them to move the motorcycle to the side.

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Although the matter initially appeared to be a minor altercation, Kuljit’s family alleged that the rival group later attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon, resulting in his death.

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During the earlier altercation, Satta Singh, a family member of Kuljit, had reportedly intervened to pacify the two sides. The family alleged that he too was assaulted and suffered serious injuries. He was subsequently admitted to a hospital.

The police have initiated an investigation into the incident. The exact circumstances leading to the killing and the identities of those involved are being ascertained, police said.