Youth killed in Kot Mit Singh, woman among 3 booked

A 22-year-old man was allegedly hacked to death by an armed Nihang and his accomplices in the Kot Mit Singh area under the Sultanwind police station here on Thursday night.

The victim has been identified as Ajaypal Singh of Kot Mit Singh. The police have registered a murder case against a woman, Rupa, a Nihang youth, and two unidentified men. No arrests have been made so far.

Balwinder Singh Sandhu, SHO, Sultanwind police station, said Ajaypal and his family suspected that his brother-in-law had an illicit relationship with Rupa, which frequently led to quarrels within the family. Rupa, who earlier lived in the same neighbourhood, had recently shifted to another house.

Sandhu said that for the past two days, Ajaypal’s brother-in-law had been missing. On Wednesday night, Ajaypal, along with his mother and sister, went to Rupa’s residence to inquire about him. A heated exchange reportedly broke out between the family and Rupa and her accomplices, including a Nihang youth.

During the confrontation, the Nihang allegedly attacked Ajaypal with a sword, inflicting fatal injuries on him. He died on the spot.

The police said investigation is underway and efforts are on to trace and arrest the accused who are currently absconding.