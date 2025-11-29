DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Youth killed in Kot Mit Singh, woman among 3 booked

Youth killed in Kot Mit Singh, woman among 3 booked

Efforts on to arrest absconding accused in murder cases

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 03:07 AM Nov 29, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

A 22-year-old man was allegedly hacked to death by an armed Nihang and his accomplices in the Kot Mit Singh area under the Sultanwind police station here on Thursday night.

Advertisement

The victim has been identified as Ajaypal Singh of Kot Mit Singh. The police have registered a murder case against a woman, Rupa, a Nihang youth, and two unidentified men. No arrests have been made so far.

Advertisement

Balwinder Singh Sandhu, SHO, Sultanwind police station, said Ajaypal and his family suspected that his brother-in-law had an illicit relationship with Rupa, which frequently led to quarrels within the family. Rupa, who earlier lived in the same neighbourhood, had recently shifted to another house.

Advertisement

Sandhu said that for the past two days, Ajaypal’s brother-in-law had been missing. On Wednesday night, Ajaypal, along with his mother and sister, went to Rupa’s residence to inquire about him. A heated exchange reportedly broke out between the family and Rupa and her accomplices, including a Nihang youth.

During the confrontation, the Nihang allegedly attacked Ajaypal with a sword, inflicting fatal injuries on him. He died on the spot.

Advertisement

The police said investigation is underway and efforts are on to trace and arrest the accused who are currently absconding.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts