Youth killed in Patti over old enmity

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, May 23

A 26-year-old youth was shot dead at Saidpur village falling under the Sadar police station in Patti subdivision of Tarn Taran here on Tuesday evening.

The deceased was identified as Jagroop Singh. He was returning home after playing at a sports ground. He was accompanied by his 5-year-old son when he was shot at by Judgebir Singh of the same village over an old enmity.

He was rushed to a private hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Harbhajan Singh, father of the victim, said Judgebir along with his several unidentified associates fired at him when he was returning home after playing in the ground.

He said Judgebir had a flight and he was going out of country today. He urged the police to arrest him before it was too late and he escaped to a foreign country. The police are searching for the accused, said DSP Satnam Singh.