Youth killed over Rs50 in Tarn Taran

Tribune News Service

Tarn Taran: A monetary dispute over Rs50 claimed the life of a youngster (daily wager) at Kalsian Kalan village on the intervening night of April 8 to 9. The deceased had been identified as Gursahib Singh (20). He was hit with a brick multiple times. Those booked under Sections 302, 148 and 149 of the IPC include Kuldeep Singh, his father Shinada Singh, Gursharan Singh, Shamsher Singh, Sharan Singh and an unidentified person. DSP Bhikhiwind Tarsem Masih said Gursahib had a monetary dispute of Rs50 with Kuldeep. Both groups met to discuss the issue on Friday, however, they had heated exchange of words, said the DSP. Kuldeep in a fit of rage went to the house of Gursahib and hit the brick on his head several times. The DSP said they were conducting raids to nab the accused. OC

Govt staff seek release of DA

Amritsar: The state government employees have demanded immediate release of the dearness allowance (DA) dues reasoning that while the Centre had given 34 per cent DA after January 1, they were still getting 28 per cent. Jagdish Thakur, general secretary, Punjab State Ministerial Staff Union said: “The previous government had held up an instalment of 3 per cent DA and the present government held the second instalment.” He said in view of inflation, employees should be given the relief immediately. Another PSMSU leader Manjinder Singh said: “The employees have time and again requested the Centre to pay instalments of DA on time.” He said the release of funds was delayed every time for which employees have to face problem. The employees’ leaders said while politicians and general public often accuse employees for lack of will on part of the government, the truth was that subsequent governments have failed to address the issues faced by them in the line of their duty.