Jandiala Guru village youth killed over illicit relations; five booked

Amritsar, May 3

A youth was brutally murdered, while his parents who tried to save him, were also injured in Nangal Dayal village falling under Jandiala Guru police station here.

Illicit relations were stated to be the reason behind the incident. Following the statement of the deceased’s mother, the police have booked five persons of the same village. They were identified as Jagroop Singh, alias Joban; Sandesh Singh; his brother Sukhdev Singh; Surinder Singh and Joban. No arrest has been made so far as the accused are on the run after the incident.

She said her husband Lakhwinder also ran behind them. To save himself, Dharamjit entered his uncle Joginder Singh’s house. She said the accused also entered and attacked him with sharp weapons. She said they inflicted serious head injuries on him leaving him dead on the spot.

She said when her husband Lakhwinder tried saving Dharamjit, Jagroop attacked him with sharp weapon and hit her as well, leaving them injured. She said Dharamjit had developed illicit relations with Jagroop’s wife, which was the reason behind the assault.

SP (D) Manoj Thakur said a case under Sections 302, 307, 148 and 149 of the IPC was registered against them, while raids were on to nab them.