Youth murdered

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 22

A youth identified as Pardeep Kumar, alias Sheru, was found murdered near the Ajnala grain market here today. His body had multiple sharp weapon injury marks. The police recovered a sharp weapon near the crime spot.

An FIR has been registered and a probe launched in the case. The body was sent for a postmortem examination.

Mukhtiyar Singh, SHO, Ajnala police station, said the police got information about a body in the morning. The SHO said there were injury marks on head and other parts of the body. The deceased used to run a sweet shop in Ajnala.

The SHO said efforts were on to identify suspects and ascertain the reason behind murder. The victim’s family members told the police they found a sharp weapon, a broken bottle and his mobile phone from the crime spot. The SHO said the police had found some clues and the case would be cracked soon.