Youth murdered

Amritsar, July 22
A youth identified as Pardeep Kumar, alias Sheru, was found murdered near the Ajnala grain market here today. His body had multiple sharp weapon injury marks. The police recovered a sharp weapon near the crime spot.
An FIR has been registered and a probe launched in the case. The body was sent for a postmortem examination.
Mukhtiyar Singh, SHO, Ajnala police station, said the police got information about a body in the morning. The SHO said there were injury marks on head and other parts of the body. The deceased used to run a sweet shop in Ajnala.
The SHO said efforts were on to identify suspects and ascertain the reason behind murder. The victim’s family members told the police they found a sharp weapon, a broken bottle and his mobile phone from the crime spot. The SHO said the police had found some clues and the case would be cracked soon.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Juvenile among 2 more Manipur suspects held; 6 behind bars so far
Naga groups want trial by fast-track court | Meiteis flee Mi...
Friction deepens, session washout looms
Debate on crime must cover Oppn-ruled states too: Govt