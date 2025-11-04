DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Youth murdered in Batala; case registered

Youth murdered in Batala; case registered

The growing animosity between the Harry Chatha and Donny Bal gangs is worrying the cops

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Gurdaspur, Updated At : 05:34 AM Nov 04, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representative image
Advertisement

A youth, Deep Cheema, was killed by two motorcycle-borne persons near the grain market on the Dera Baba Nanak road here on late Sunday night.

Advertisement

SSP Suhail Qasim Mir said, “A team of senior officers is investigating the matter. We have come across some clues and hope to crack the case soon.”

Advertisement

Noted gangster Harry Chatha, who is on the run, took responsibility for the crime in a social media post. “Anybody who works against us will meet the same fate. We know Deep Cheema was an acquaintance of Donny Bal so we killed him,” read Chatha’s post. Donny Bal is also a gangster, who operates in the area.

Advertisement

The growing animosity between the Harry Chatha and Donny Bal gangs is worrying the cops. A police officer said yesterday’s incident was all about “turf wars happening among gangsters in Batala”.

A case has been registered by the Batala police.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, a local court extended the police remand of gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria by five days. The cops had brought him to Batala from Silchar jail in Assam a few days ago to investigate him. He has several cases of murder and extortion registered against him.

An officer said he had divulged vital information about gangsters operating in the city and its adjoining towns.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts