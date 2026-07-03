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Home / Amritsar / Youth murdered, kin injured at Harike, 5 booked

Youth murdered, kin injured at Harike, 5 booked

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Our Correspondent
tarn taran, Updated At : 01:25 AM Jul 03, 2026 IST
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Angadjot Singh.
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Last night, a youth was killed by three motorcycle riders in Harike, while his younger brother was injured in the incident. Harike police station Sub-Inspector Balbir Singh said that the deceased had been identified as Angadjot Singh (17), a resident of Harike. His brother Gurlal Singh (15) had a narrow escape.

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The SHO said that Angadjot and Gurlal had gone to a fast-food shop at Harike when they met three motorcycle-borne youths who had studied with them and had been harbouring some enmity with both. They attacked Angadjot with a knife and stabbed him several times in his stomach and chest. He was taken to the hospital, where the doctors declared him dead.

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A case has been registered and the accused have been identified as Gursher Singh (18), Saroop Singh (19) and Simranjit Singh (18), all residents of Marhana, while two more have also been found to be involved in this case. The SHO said that efforts were being made to arrest the accused.

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