DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Youth nabbed with Pak-smuggled weapon, case registered

Youth nabbed with Pak-smuggled weapon, case registered

The pistol suspected to be smuggled via drone
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 03:10 AM Aug 26, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The smuggling of sophisticated weapons from Pakistan continues unabated with the Amritsar rural police recovering a Turkey-made pistol from a local resident here.

Advertisement

The weapon is suspected to be smuggled from Pakistan via drone. The arrested accused was identified as Samrat Singh, a resident of Naag Khurd village in Majitha.

The police authorities said a patrolling party was present at Bal Kalan village when they observed a youth with shorn hair coming on foot near a religious place. On seeing the police party, he tried to flee from the spot, but was overpowered and arrested.

Advertisement

During search, the police seized a black coloured Turkey-made pistol with Gladiator mark scribbled on it. The other side was having mark of Perfection Zigana, Made in Turkey 9XI pistol of 9mm calibre. The police also recovered two live rounds of 9mm of the pistol from his possession.

Sophisticated weapons, including Glock, Zigana and Star mark pistols are continuously being pumped into the Indian territory for carrying out nefarious activities.

Advertisement

Ajaypal Singh, SHO, Kamboh police station, said the accused was produced in a court and brought on two-day police remand. He said during initial interrogation, the accused revealed a name from whom he had procured the weapon. The person named by the accused was on the run and raids were on to nab him, Singh said. His arrest would shed further light on the nexus behind the trans-border smuggling of weapons, he said.

For now, a case under the Arms Act was registered against the arrested accused, he said.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts