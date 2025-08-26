Youth nabbed with Pak-smuggled weapon, case registered

The smuggling of sophisticated weapons from Pakistan continues unabated with the Amritsar rural police recovering a Turkey-made pistol from a local resident here.

The weapon is suspected to be smuggled from Pakistan via drone. The arrested accused was identified as Samrat Singh, a resident of Naag Khurd village in Majitha.

The police authorities said a patrolling party was present at Bal Kalan village when they observed a youth with shorn hair coming on foot near a religious place. On seeing the police party, he tried to flee from the spot, but was overpowered and arrested.

During search, the police seized a black coloured Turkey-made pistol with Gladiator mark scribbled on it. The other side was having mark of Perfection Zigana, Made in Turkey 9XI pistol of 9mm calibre. The police also recovered two live rounds of 9mm of the pistol from his possession.

Sophisticated weapons, including Glock, Zigana and Star mark pistols are continuously being pumped into the Indian territory for carrying out nefarious activities.

Ajaypal Singh, SHO, Kamboh police station, said the accused was produced in a court and brought on two-day police remand. He said during initial interrogation, the accused revealed a name from whom he had procured the weapon. The person named by the accused was on the run and raids were on to nab him, Singh said. His arrest would shed further light on the nexus behind the trans-border smuggling of weapons, he said.

For now, a case under the Arms Act was registered against the arrested accused, he said.