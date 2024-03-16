Youth shot at after dispute, hospitalised

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 15

Gurjant Singh, a resident of Sarang village, was shot at by several persons in Jhabal road area here today. He was rushed to the Civil Hospital and admitted for treatment.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Surinder Singh confirmed the incident and said that a case is being registered and further probe is on.

The victim said that he was going for work when six persons surrounded and attacked him. He alleged that the accused shot at him and a bullet hit him in the leg. The accused fled from the scene while threatening him. Following the information, cops from Islamabad police station led by ACP Surinder Singh reached the spot and carried out investigations.

ACP Surinder Singh said that Gurjant had a quarrel with a group of persons on Jhabal road leading to his assault and injuries. He said details were being verified and further investigations are in progress. He said the accused would be arrested soon.

