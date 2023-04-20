Youth shot at in Teda Kalan village, police book six on murder charge

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 19

Sukhraj Singh, alias Gori, of Teda Kalan village falling under the Jhander police station, was allegedly shot at by a man and his unidentified accomplices yesterday.

The police have booked six persons on the charge of murder bid and under the Arms Act while no arrest has been made till now. Among those booked included Navroop Singh, alias Bhullar, of Vichhoya village.

The victim told the police that yesterday afternoon he had gone to a saloon in Guru Ka Bagh area. He said that Navroop along with his unknown accomplice who was in an SUV met him near Teda Khurd village. He said the accused started quarrelling with him on a trifle issue. He said they took out a wooden stick and attacked him. He said he fled from the scene on his bike and returned home in order to save himself. He said Navroop called him on his phone and threatened to kill.

He said that at around 2.30 pm he was going towards flour mill in his village when he saw two cars including an SUV near village turn. He said on seeing him, Navroop and his accomplices came out of their vehicles and fired at him with his rifle. He said his unidentified accomplices were also equipped with firearms. He alleged they also started firing at him. He suffered splinter injuries on his body and his clothes got soaked in blood. He fell on the road while the accused fled away from the scene when the people rushed towards him after hearing his shouts. He was rushed to a government hospital at Ramdass from where he was rushed to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital.

Jhander police station authorities said that a case under Sections 307, 506, 148, 149 of IPC and Section 25/27/54/59 of the Arms Act against Navroop and his accomplices had been registered and raids were on to nab them.

