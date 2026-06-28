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Home / Amritsar / Youth shot at over parking issue in Amritsar

Youth shot at over parking issue in Amritsar

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 09:58 AM Jun 28, 2026 IST
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A dispute over a parking space escalated into a violent clash, with gunshots being fired, leaving a youth injured at the E-Block Market under the Ranjit Avenue police station area late on Friday night.

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The incident occurred at a time when the police were already on high alert due to VVIP movement on Saturday in connection with a religious programme at the PITEX Ground in Ranjit Avenue.

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The injured youth was identified as Kunal. He sustained a bullet injury and was rushed to a private hospital for treatment. His condition is stated to be stable.

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According to eyewitnesses, the incident took place around 10.30 pm when two groups, who had arrived at the market with their friends for dinner, got into an argument over parking their vehicles. The verbal altercation soon escalated into a physical fight, during which members of one group allegedly opened fire.

After the firing, the accused fled the spot in a car before the police could reach the scene.

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Robin Hans, SHO of the Ranjit Avenue police station, said a case of attempt to murder has been registered against the car driver and an investigation is underway. He said the accused has been identified through CCTV footage installed in the market’s parking area, and raids are being conducted to arrest him.

Police officials said they are also examining footage from nearby surveillance cameras and recording the statements of eyewitnesses to establish the sequence of events and identify all those involved in the incident.

The firing triggered panic among visitors in the busy market, with several people running for safety after hearing the gunshots.

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