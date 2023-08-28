Youth shot dead at shop in Jandiala Guru

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 27

A man was shot dead at a barber shop in the Jandiala Guru area here last night. The two armed shooters were already present at the shop when the deceased, identified as Ravi, arrived there.

The police officials, including Satinder Singh, SSP Amritsar (Rural), reached the spot and started investigation after registering an FIR on the statement of victim’s father Balwinder Singh of Nathuana Gate in Jandiala Guru.

The police are scanning the footage of the CCTV cameras installed in the area to find clues about the perpetrators of the crime. The police are working on different theories, including drug peddling, behind the incident.

Balwinder told the police that he works as plumber at the Ghah Mandi chowk. Balwinder said on returning home around 8.30 pm yesterday, he found the house locked. He went to barber’s shop for taking keys from his son who was present there. Balwinder said as he called his son, two unknown persons who were at the shop took out pistol and shot him. They fled on a bike after committing the crime. Balwinder said he and another person rushed his son to Manawala hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

The police have registered a case under Sections 302 and 34 of the IPC and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act against unidentified shooters.

On August 18, a man identified as Ram Sharan of Jandiala Guru was shot dead by armed assailants in a similar way. Sharan and his three-year-old daughter had returned after meeting his brother. When the victim was coming out of his car outside his residence the suspects shot him.

Second murder in 10 days

On August 18, a man identified as Ram Sharan of Jandiala Guru was shot dead by armed assailants in a similar way. Sharan and his three-year-old daughter had returned after meeting his brother. When the victim was coming out of his car outside his residence, the suspects shot him.