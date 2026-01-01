DT
PT
Youth shot dead, brother hurt in firing at Bal Kalan in Amritsar

Youth shot dead, brother hurt in firing at Bal Kalan in Amritsar

Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 05:13 AM Jan 01, 2026 IST
Victim Simranjit Singh
A 23-year-old youth was shot dead while his brother sustained injuries after a group of armed assailants opened fire on them in the Bal Kalan area falling under the Kamboh police station here on Tuesday.

The incident triggered panic in the locality, with the police registering a case and launching a hunt to arrest the accused.

The deceased has been identified as Simranjit Singh (23), and his injured brother as Kulwinder Singh, alias Palwinder Singh (25), both residents of Bal Kalan village, is undergoing treatment at Guru Nanak Dev Hospital here.

In his statement to the police, the complainant, Kulwinder Singh, alleged that around 5.30 pm, he and his brother Simranjit Singh were standing outside their house and talking when two white-coloured vehicles arrived from the Ramnagar Colony side (Bhattha side). The vehicles stopped near them and several persons, armed with weapons, stepped out.

He alleged that Sandeep Singh alias Sunny, along with Harpreet Singh, Shiv alias Dana, Vishal Vakil, Bikramjit Singh of Pandori Wariach, Shivpreet Singh, Veeru, Mangu, and one unidentified youth, attacked them.

He said Sandeep Singh allegedly fired at them with intent to kill them. One bullet hit Kulwinder Singh on his right leg, while another struck Simranjit Singh in the chest.

As the firing took place, the accused shouted and fled from the spot with their weapons. Simranjit Singh collapsed on the spot and was later declared dead, while Kulwinder Singh was rushed to hospital for treatment.

The complainant further stated that he had a minor altercation with Sandeep Singh around five to six days ago, which, he believes, led to the attack.

The police have registered a case on charges of attempt to murder and other relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act. Raids are being conducted at suspected hideouts to nab the accused. Further investigation is underway.

