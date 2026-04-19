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Home / Amritsar / Youth shot dead, four injured in firing at Drama wala bazaar in Amritsar's Sultanwind

Youth shot dead, four injured in firing at Drama wala bazaar in Amritsar's Sultanwind

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Charanjit Singh Teja
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 11:36 PM Apr 19, 2026 IST
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A youth was shot dead while four others, including a woman, sustained serious injuries in a late-night firing incident in Sultanwind area.

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The deceased, identified as Davinder Singh, alias Sabu, was a resident of Drama wala bazaar in Sultanwind. Sabu was allegedly taken from his house by some persons on the pretext of settling a dispute. However, upon reaching the spot, the situation escalated and the accused opened fire, killing him on the spot.

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Lakhbir Singh, brother of the deceased, said that some individuals had come to their house claiming a brawl had taken place and sought Sabu’s presence to broke a compromise. “But as soon as they reached there, the accused suddenly started firing,” he said.

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One of the injured, Ajmer Singh, said the incident occurred around 11.30 pm when five persons had gone to facilitate a compromise. “We had no idea that the matter would turn violent. Four out of five of us were hit by bullets. Davinder Singh died on the spot, while two others are in a critical condition,” he said, adding that he sustained a minor injury as a bullet grazed his arm.

ADCP Harpal Singh stated that one of the victims, Balwinder Singh Raja, a taxi driver, gave statement to the police that Jaskaran Singh Tamater used to drive car on high speed in his street. The dispute arose after Raja objected to Jaskaran Tamater’s driving at high speed. The argument reportedly escalated and Jaskaran Tamater attacked them. His mother was also injured in firing.

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Baljinder Singh Aulakh, Station House Officer (SHO) at B division police station, who reached the spot, said the police are conducting a thorough probe. CCTV footage from nearby areas is being examined and efforts are on to identify and arrest the accused. Police officials said strict action would be taken against those involved.

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