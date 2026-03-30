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Home / Amritsar / Youth shot dead in Amritsar's border village

Youth shot dead in Amritsar's border village

Unidentified assailants open fire, man dies on the spot

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PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:40 PM Mar 30, 2026 IST
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A 35-year-old man was shot dead by unidentified assailants in a border village here on Monday morning, police said.

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The deceased, identified as Sohna Singh, a resident of Rajatal village near the Indo-Pak border, was on his way to work when he was attacked near Khera village along the Dhussi Bandh (earthen embankment). He was travelling from Rajatal to Khera when the assailants intercepted him and opened fire, leading to his death on the spot.

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A team from Gharinda police station, led by Additional SHO Jasdeep Singh, reached the scene soon after receiving information and initiated an investigation. The police have cordoned off the area and are examining evidence from the spot.

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Jasdeep Singh said statements of the victim’s family members were being recorded and a case was in the process of being registered. The body has been taken into custody and sent for post-mortem examination.

As per the family members a personal dispute with neighbours over the drainage of water in the street may have been the possible reason behind the murder. However, the police said all possible angles are being probed to ascertain the exact motive and identify those involved. 

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