Youth shot dead over land dispute in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 8

A land dispute turned ugly in Hardo Khurd village falling in the Ramdass police station area when a youth, identified as Jobanjit Singh (36), was killed here on Tuesday. The victim had a dispute with Davinder Singh of the same village.

The police took the victim’s body into custody and sent it for the postmortem examination. The police have launched a hunt to nab the absconding accused.

Amarjit Singh, a relative of the victim, said Davinder Singh allegedly wanted to grab their land. Earlier, they had a quarrel over the same reason. He said around two years ago, the accused had attacked them and a cross case was registered at that time.

He said the accused were looking for an opportunity to take a revenge. He said today when the family was having rest Davinder along with his unidentified accomplices came outside their house. Using abusive language, they started firing indiscriminately. He said Jobanjit, who was standing outside the house, rushed towards the entrance to the house. But he was followed by the accused who shot him in the head. The attackers later fled the spot.

The police said a murder case was registered against Davinder and his accomplices in this connection and raids were on to arrest them.

Police launch hunt to nab absconding accused