DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Youth shot dead over minor dispute in Amritsar

Youth shot dead over minor dispute in Amritsar

Victim suffers six bullet injuries; police launch hunt for three accused

article_Author
PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 11:56 AM Oct 24, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The victim’s father alleged that the dispute arose over moving a scooter to one side.
Advertisement

A youth was allegedly shot dead following a dispute over moving a scooter in Anand Avenue on Chabal Road in Amritsar late on Friday night.

The deceased has been identified as Amit Sabharwal.

Advertisement

According to the victim’s father, the accused fired six shots at his son, who sustained bullet injuries to the head, waist and thigh. He was rushed to a private hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

Advertisement

The three accused, who are alleged brothers, live in the same locality.

The victim’s father alleged that the dispute arose over moving a scooter to one side. He said his son, who worked in the marketing field, had no personal enmity with anyone and knew the accused.

Advertisement

The police have launched a search for the suspects and are also examining other aspects of the case. Further investigation is under way to establish the sequence of events leading to the murder.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts