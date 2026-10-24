Youth shot dead over minor dispute in Amritsar

A youth was allegedly shot dead following a dispute over moving a scooter in Anand Avenue on Chabal Road in Amritsar late on Friday night.

The deceased has been identified as Amit Sabharwal.

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According to the victim’s father, the accused fired six shots at his son, who sustained bullet injuries to the head, waist and thigh. He was rushed to a private hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

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The three accused, who are alleged brothers, live in the same locality.

The victim’s father alleged that the dispute arose over moving a scooter to one side. He said his son, who worked in the marketing field, had no personal enmity with anyone and knew the accused.

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The police have launched a search for the suspects and are also examining other aspects of the case. Further investigation is under way to establish the sequence of events leading to the murder.