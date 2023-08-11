Youth shot dead, two injured in land dispute fight

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 10

A youth identified as Paramdeep Singh (30), a resident of Bal Kalan village falling under the Kamboh police station, was shot dead while his three friends suffered injuries when they tried to help their friend who had a land dispute with his relatives.

Those injured include Lovepreet Singh Ludhar and Robinjit Singh Verka. They were also taken to a hospital.

The police have booked seven persons on charges of murder and attempt to murder. Those booked have been identified as Gurfateh Singh and Lovepreet Singh, both residents of Nangali village. Gurfateh has been arrested while the remaining suspects are absconding.

Victim’s father Jatinder Singh said on Tuesday around 7.30 pm, he and his son Paramdeep Singh and other family members were at home. He said Paramdeep got a call on his cellphone. Paramdeep told his father that he got a call from his friend Karanbir Singh who had a minor land dispute with his brother Gurfateh Singh of the Rajasansi area. Paramdeep, Manpreet Singh and their friends went to Nangli village for sorting out the matter.

Jatinder said after some time he got a call that Paramdeep had been shot. Jatinder said he and his brother Sahib Singh rushed to the village. He said injured Paramdeep told them that he along with Lovepreet, Robijit Singh and Manpreet had come to the village where Gurfateh was quarrelling with their friend Karanbir. He said on seeing him, Gurfateh took out .12 bore rifle and shot at them. Jatinder said Paramdeep, Lovepreet and Robinjit were injured in the incident. Paramdeep told his father that Lovepreet of Nangli village had also shot at them with his revolver.

The complainant said his son lost consciousness after narrating the incident and later succumbed to his injuries. The Kamboh police have registered a case under Sections 302, 307 and 341 of the IPC and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act against the suspects.

SHO Manmeetpal Singh said Gurfateh was arrested and investigation was underway to identify the remaining suspects. Lovepreet was absconding, he said.