Youth shot for asking party revellers to stop celebratory firing

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 6

A youth was shot dead when he asked party revellers to stop celebratory firing here on late Sunday evening. The victim, identified as Sukhchain Singh, was a resident of Wadala Johal village.

The police have booked the accused, identified as Rajbir Singh, alias Raja Jatt of Devidaspura village, and Jagdeep Singh, alias Jaggu, of Wadala Johal village.

Talwinder Singh, brother of the victim, who was also present in the function, told the police that on Sunday Jagdeep Singh took Sukhchain Singh and him to the marriage function of his brother-in-law Narinder Singh at Devidaspura village. He said it was a simple marriage and after marriage they returned home in Devidaspura.

In the evening, a party was organised in the house. He said around 11pm, the accused started firing in the air leading to panic among residents. He said his brother asked him to restrain from firing. However, Rajbir got annoyed and fired at Sukhchain who suffered a bullet injury on his neck.

As he started bleeding profusely, they rushed him to a private hospital in Amritsar where doctors declared him dead.

Rajbir and Jagdeep fled the spot. The police have registered a case under Sections 302, 336 and 34 of the IPC and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act against the duo at the Jandiala police station.