Youth shot in Chheharta bazaar, 3 booked for attempt to murder

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 16

The Chheharta police have booked three persons on charge of murder bid after they allegedly fired at a youth over an old enmity here on Wednesday. The victim, identified as Ranjit Singh alias Raja, was rushed to a private hospital where he was under treatment.

On the statement of his father Malkiat Singh, the police have booked Varinder Singh of Bhaini village and his two unidentified accomplices in this connection.

Malkiat Singh told the police that in September 2021, Ranjit had a quarrel with Varinder Singh following which a case was registered against him. Varinder was arrested and sent to jail. He said now his son came out on bail. Since his release, the accused were threatening to take revenge and harm the victim, he alleged.

He said yesterday Ranjit was going to the city on his bike when two bike-borne persons came from the rear and shot at him in Chheharta bazaar area. He fell off his bike and onlookers rushed him to a private hospital. He suffered a bullet injury in the stomach. The victim told him that the accused took cash from him for reaching a compromise and later sent two persons for killing him.

The police have registered a case under Sections 307, 34 and 120-B of the IPC and Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act against Varinder and two unidentified persons in this connection. The police said a probe was on and raids were on to identify and nab the suspects.

Old enmity cited as reason behind incident