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Home / Amritsar / Youth should be part of nation building, say experts

Youth should be part of nation building, say experts

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Neha Saini
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:24 AM Aug 18, 2026 IST
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Suresh Mathew (centre), Principal, St Joseph's School, Amritsar.
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As we celebrate the 80th Independence Day, the concept should not be reduced to a ceremonial celebration but should inspire young people to use their freedom responsibly and contribute to building a better India.

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Patriotism was reflected not merely in displaying the national flag or singing patriotic songs but in everyday conduct. True patriotism is not confined to displaying the national flag or singing patriotic songs. It is reflected in the way we live, study, work and treat others.

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As students, one must understand that freedom comes with responsibilities and called upon them to respect the rights and dignity of others while cultivating discipline, honesty, compassion and a spirit of service.

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The future of India will be shaped by the values and choices of today’s young people. You must strive for excellence, but excellence should always be accompanied by integrity, compassion and responsibility.

It becomes imperative to make constructive use of the opportunities available to oneself and to see education not only as a means of achieving personal success but also as preparation for responsible citizenship. Build good habits, learn time management and financial discipline. Participate in student government elections. Debate respectfully. Listen to diverse student viewpoints.

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He urged students to understand that freedom comes with responsibilities and called upon them to respect the rights and dignity of others while cultivating discipline, honesty, compassion and a spirit of service.

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