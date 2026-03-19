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Home / Amritsar / Youth suffers gunshot injury; police say accidental firing

Youth suffers gunshot injury; police say accidental firing

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PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 04:00 AM Mar 19, 2026 IST
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Love, a resident of Chheharta and the relative of a former councillor, sustained a bullet injury reportedly in a case of accidental firing here late last night. The family members had initially alleged that he was shot at by an unknown scooter-borne person.

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DCP Ravinder Pal Singh Sandhu said that last night around 10 pm, Chheharta police received information that a youth, identified as Love alias Sagar, a resident of Guru Bazaar in Chheharta, was admitted to a private hospital with a gunshot injury.

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He said senior police officials, including ADCP Sirivennela and ACP (West) Shivdarshan Singh reached the spot for inquiry. The victim was standing outside his house and feeding stray dogs along with his sister when the incident took place. He was immediately rushed to a private hospital for treatment.

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DCP Sandhu said that initially, family members told the police that when Love was feeding stray dogs, a scooter-borne person appeared and shot at him. During a preliminary probe, it was found that the victim's cousin, Danish, was holding a 'licensed' pistol which went off while cleaning. The bullet hit Love in the stomach.

The DCP said that the cops were verifying the circumstances which led to the firing apart from examining the legality of the pistol. He said after recording the statements of the family members of the victim, a DDR has been filed. The DCP said the cops were contemplating action against the family for misleading the police.

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