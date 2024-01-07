Youth sustains injuries from banned string

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 6

A youth suffered serious injuries when his throat got slit on coming in contact with a dangling synthetic kite string here. The incident came to light when victim’s father uploaded a video on the social media appealing to residents to stop using the banned kite string as it was harming innocent people.

The incident occurred when the victim was coming down from Elevated Road near Nexus Mall on the main GT Road. The victim’s father said his son received several stitches on throat. “My son had a narrow escape in the incident. The synthetic kite string could have slit his throat completely, but he survived somehow,” he said.

He also urged the authorities concerned to take stern action against traders selling the deadly kite flying string.

Only yesterday, the district administration had renewed ban on the Chinese kite flying string that had left many commuters injured while they were driving two-wheelers. Despite ban, the string is secretly sold in the city.

