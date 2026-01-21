Youth to be trained in disaster management skills

The first day of training under the upscaling of Aapda Mitra and Yuva Aapda Mitra Scheme was successfully conducted at Baba Kuma Engineering College here on Tuesday. The programme aims to equip youth with essential disaster management skills and is being organised across various districts of Punjab.

As part of the initiative, a team from the Mahatma Gandhi State Institution of Public Administration (MGSIPA) was deputed to conduct the training. On the inaugural day, as many as 400 NCC volunteers registered for the programme.

During the training, volunteers will be educated on different types of disasters and taught how to prepare in advance to deal with emergency situations. The focus of the programme is on minimising loss of life and property and ensuring effective disaster response at the community level. Along with theoretical sessions, practical training will also be provided in the coming days.

The programme was inaugurated by course coordinator Ankur Sharma.

On the first day, the MGSIPA team briefed the volunteers about various natural and man-made disasters, which will be discussed in greater detail during the subsequent sessions.