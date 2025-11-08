Youth urged to contribute to vision of Viksit Bharat-2047

Guru Gobind Singh Khalsa College, Sarhali, organised “Viksit Bharat – Yuva Connect Programme” on the theme “Viksit Bharat 2047 -- A Civilizational Mission” on Friday. The programme aimed to motivate young minds to contribute actively to the vision of a developed India by 2047.

The programme featured Diya Sharma as the youth icon, who delivered a powerful presentation, highlighting India’s roadmap toward becoming a strong, inclusive and self-reliant nation.

Sharma spoke on the Panch Pran (Five Resolves) and 11 Sankalp (Eleven Commitments), emphasising unity, sustainability, innovation and citizen responsibility. She envisioned the India of 2047 as a technologically advanced, equitable and globally respected nation. The address covered vital themes such as digital transformation, women-led development and social sector reforms.

Principal Dr Jasbir Singh delivered a vote of thanks, appreciating the efforts of the organisers, guest speaker and the students for their active participation. He reaffirmed the college’s dedication to shaping responsible citizens committed to national progress.