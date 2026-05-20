Youths open fire at Amritsar trader’s house over extortion

Panic gripped the Kartar Nagar area under the Chheharta police station after two unidentified motorcycle-borne youths allegedly opened fire outside the residence of a local trader late on Tuesday night.

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The victim, identified as Jaychand alias Kala, told the police that he had been receiving death threats from virtual numbers linked to Australia over the past few days. The callers were allegedly demanding money and threatening to harm his son, who is currently residing in Australia.

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According to the complaint, the accused claimed they possessed detailed information about Jaychand and his family. They allegedly warned him of serious consequences if their demands were not met. Jaychand said he had already informed the police about the threats before the firing incident took place.

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Late on Tuesday night, two unidentified youths riding a motorcycle allegedly passed outside his house and fired three rounds at the main gate before fleeing from the spot. The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed in the area.

Following the incident, police teams rushed to the spot and launched an investigation. The firing triggered panic among residents of the locality.

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Assistant Commissioner of Police Kamaljit Singh Aulakh said the matter was being thoroughly investigated and efforts were underway to identify and arrest the accused at the earliest. The police are also examining the alleged extortion angle and the use of foreign virtual numbers in connection with the attack.