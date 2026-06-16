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Home / Amritsar / Yudh Nashian Virudh: 90K addicts treated across Punjab

Yudh Nashian Virudh: 90K addicts treated across Punjab

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:02 AM Jun 16, 2026 IST
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More than 90,000 individuals battling substance abuse have received de-addiction, rehabilitation and recovery services across Punjab under the state government’s flagship campaign, Yudh Nashian Virudh, launched in March 2025. This was stated by Gursharan Singh Chhina, Chairman of the Punjab Health Systems Corporation, on Monday.

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Chhina said that while enforcement agencies continue their crackdown on drug traffickers and suppliers, equal emphasis is being placed on prevention, treatment, rehabilitation and public awareness to ensure long-term success in the fight against drugs.

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“Between March 2025 and May 2026, more than 90,000 drug-dependent individuals were admitted to de-addiction centres and Outpatient Opioid Assisted Treatment (OOAT) facilities across the state,” he said. He stressed that families, schools and communities play a vital role in identifying vulnerable individuals and preventing addiction. “The fight against drugs cannot be won by enforcement agencies alone. Families, educational institutions and communities must remain vigilant and support those at risk,” Chhina added.

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Health experts associated with the campaign highlighted early warning signs of addiction, including sudden mood swings, irritability, declining academic or workplace performance and withdrawal from family interactions.

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