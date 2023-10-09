Zero FIR registered against 3 for rape of teen in hotel

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, October 8

The Verowal police have registered a Zero FIR No. 97 on October 7 against three persons for raping a teenage girl in an Amritsar hotel.

The incident reportedly occured on October 3. The suspects involved in the crime have been identified as Raj Kaur (victim’s father’s sister), a resident of Tarn Taran district, Akashdeep Singh and Arashdeep Singh, residents of Kasel village. The suspect, Raj Kaur, took the victim to a hotel on the pretext of visiting the Darbar Sahib. Suspects Akashdeep Singh and Arashdeep Singh came to the hotel room later.

The Tarn Taran police said as the incident took place in Amritsar, a Zero FIR was registered and the case forwarded to the Kotwali police station (E-division), Amritsar, for further action.

The suspects were booked under Sections 376 and 34 of the IPC and Section 4 of POCSO Act. The police said the suspects were absconding and raids were on to arrest them.

