Zero Waste Schools Programme launched in eight city schools

Amritsar, May 17

The municipal corporation, in collaboration with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW), has launched the Zero Waste Schools Programme at nine schools in the city.

The initiative aims to champion sustainable waste management practices in schools and conduct waste audits, mitigating and reducing exposure to air pollution. The programme was launched to bring together key stakeholders from eight schools, both public and private, students, and officials from the Sanitation Department of the Amritsar Municipal Corporation (MC).

Those present on the occasion explored challenges and opportunities associated with waste management within school premises. Nine schools, namely Cantonment Board School, Shri Guru Harkrishan International School, Baba Ishar Singh Senior Secondary Public School, Government High School, Putlighar, DAV Senior Secondary School, Hathi Gate, Modern Jagat Jyoti Senior Secondary School, Modern Jagat Jyoti Model High School, School of Eminence, Chheharta, and Shaheed Gurmeet Singh School of Eminence, Sultanwind, are collaborating in the six-month Zero Waste Schools Programme to devise sustainable waste management solutions for the city.

Highlighting the ongoing efforts in waste management, Harpreet Singh, MC Commissioner, said, “The municipal corporation is actively working towards improving solid waste management in the city. Zero Waste Schools Programme is a testament to its commitment towards a clean and healthy city. It will significantly strengthen Amritsar’s action plan aimed at alleviating waste management challenges.”

Veena Reddy, Mission Director, USAID, said, “Air pollution is one of the largest environmental health risks in the world, responsible for six million premature deaths a year. As the climate crisis intensifies, the United States and India are partnering to curb air pollution and mitigate its sources. The Zero Waste Schools Programme is supported by USAID’s Cleaner Air and Better Health (CABH) project, which is strengthening air pollution mitigation and reducing air pollution exposure in India by engaging local communities, such as Amritsar, to reduce pollution sources, such as school waste, with an emphasis on behaviour change.”

Priyanka Singh, programme lead, CEEW, said, “Understanding the critical role that schools play in shaping community behaviours, the Zero Waste Schools Programme aims to harness the potential of teachers and students as change agents. The idea for programme came about during the CEEW and USAID’s “IDEAtor Fellowship Programme” under the Cleaner Health and Better Health (CABH) project. The fellowship has been designed to help young people solve community problems. Schoolchildren worked with industry professionals and CEEW researchers to develop waste audit methods for institutions.”

