A bundle of Joy

Louise Joy Brown (first IVF baby born on July 25, 1978)
Mahesh Sharma
Mahesh Sharma
Updated At : 01:00 AM Jul 25, 2025 IST

Having failed to conceive for nine long years, Lesley Brown became a proud mother of the first IVF (In Vitro Fertilisation) baby, Louise Joy Brown, on July 25, 1978, kindling hope among lakhs of couples struggling with infertility. The baby was born at Royal Oldham Hospital, UK.

The day, known as World IVF Day and World Embryologists Day, is celebrated in memory of Patrick Christopher Steptoe, an English obstetrician and gynaecologist — a pioneer of fertility treatment —and his associates Robert Edwards (biologist and physiologist ) and Jean Purdy (nurse and embryologist ) for developing IVF.

Louis Brown's middle name ‘Joy’ was given by Steptoe, who successfully delivered her through Caesarean section. Indeed, her birth had given joy and hope to couples around the world.

Had Steptoe not died in 1988, he would have shared the Nobel Prize that was awarded to Robert Edwards for their work on IVF development in 2010.

The Indian medical sector emerged as a pioneer in the world, with the birth of the world’s second IVF baby, Kanupriya Agarwal, also known as Durga, on October 3, 1978 — 70 days after Louise Brown was born.

The history of IVF dates back to over six decades, when the first birth in a nonhuman mammal, a rabbit, took place in 1959. As studies in the field of medicine advanced, IVF was transformed from natural research to a simulated clinical treatment.

Unequal access to the facilities due to cost and potential health risks for both mother and child are still considered among the lower and middle classes.

Decline in fertility rates due to drastic change in lifestyle, increased awareness of reproductive health and easy availability of advanced technologies have further pushed the IVF trend upward, promoting a micro-industry within the broader medical sector.

The numbers speak for themselves. Over 12 million babies have been born worldwide through IVF and other Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART). In India too, the trend of adopting IVF and ART has been rising during the past two decades. It is estimated 2-2.5 lakh IVF cycles are conducted annually, with around 40 per cent success rate, making it possible for childless couples to experience the joy of holding their baby.

