A class act

“In the end, the whole of life becomes an act of letting go, but what always hurts the most is not taking a moment to say goodbye.” —Irrfan Khan, Life of Pi

On April 29, 2020, the world lost a man who had made not acting but being his greatest performance. Irrfan Khan was not just a performer; he was a phenomenon. And yet, it is near impossible to describe what exactly made him so.

He was an ordinary man. He wasn’t the most conventionally attractive — tall and lanky, with eyes that seemed always half-lost in some other world. His voice carried none of the polished, high-brow cadence one expects of trained actors. He didn’t command a room with grandeur, didn’t seem cut from the silk cloth of traditional Bollywood stardom.

But Irrfan was not the man next door either. There was something different about him — something elusive, impossible to pin down. A certain inexplicable surety enveloped him, as though he had always been — and would always be — the person in frame. Whether he played the quiet and reserved Rana in Piku, the tormented Maqbool, the defiant Paan Singh Tomar, or the wistful Saajan Fernandes in The Lunchbox, he inhabited the screen with a kind of effortless permanence.

There was a certain je ne sais quoi about him. A hunger to burst open from within — still, raw, unfiltered surrender. Not surrender as defeat. But a free-flowing, organic submission to the unpredictable rhythms of life — a lesson in improvising existence itself.

Such infatuation with a breezily ordinary man is hard to put into theory. It can only be named for what it is: The Irrfan Factor — a delicate alchemy of surety and surrender.

Born Sahabzade Irfan Ali Khan on January 7, 1967, in Jaipur, he was far removed from the rarefied circuits of the cinema. Acting was not a birthright. It was a calling he answered quietly, almost accidentally, while studying at the National School of Drama, Delhi.

The early years were hard. Television serials, minor roles, invisible parts in films that barely noticed him. He wasn’t the kind of actor who could be easily slotted — too intense for fluffy entertainment, too subtle for broad-stroke melodrama. For years, he lived on the margins.

But those margins slowly thickened into something richer. A new kind of leading man emerged: less hero, more human. He wasn’t selling escapism. He was selling the truth.

In Maqbool (2003), Irrfan played a haunted, nuanced spectre of a man — silent, smoldering, terrifyingly vulnerable. In The Namesake (2006), he was Ashoke Ganguli, an immigrant father stitched together by love and unspoken regret.

In The Lunchbox (2013), he was just a lonely man at lunch, and yet, the whole weight of modern loneliness pressed through every glance and sigh.

Every performance carried a grain of that strange Irrfan gravity — a centre that could not be taught, copied, or fully understood.

He never craved affection. Nor did it flock to him the way it does around more mainstream Bollywood stars.

Affection came to him differently — softly, tenderly, almost motherly. A consequence not of marketing, but of the raw honesty of his being, his art, his passion, his insanity. Of the Irrfan Factor.

Perhaps, a divine force conspired to birth it. Maybe the universe designed roles, scenes, and silences that felt less like scripted performances and more like lived experiences waiting for Irrfan to breathe life into them.

He didn’t ‘act’ Paan Singh Tomar’s rage. He was the soldier-turned-bandit whose spirit refused to be broken. He didn’t ‘portray’ the regrets of Ashoke Ganguli. He bore them in the curve of his smile, the shuffle of his feet.

And he did it all without fanfare, without pleading for the audience’s love. Maybe, he trusted that those who needed to find him would find him.

They did. And they still do.

In 2018, life threw Irrfan a script harsher than any he had read before: a diagnosis of a rare neuroendocrine tumour. He faced it as he had always faced the camera — not with theatrics, but with an aching, graceful honesty.

“I have surrendered,” he wrote in a note to fans, his words flowing like a river too tired to fight the rocks.

Treatment, pain, exile in hospitals, Irrfan bore it all with the same quietness he brought to his roles. Even as his body faltered, his spirit never hardened into bitterness. If anything, it seemed to grow more translucent, more vulnerable.

When he could no longer promote his final film, Angrezi Medium (2020), he recorded a simple, heartbreaking message: “Today, I am here with you, but not entirely.”

When death came on that April morning, it was said that Irrfan’s eyes remained wide open until the end — accepting, seeing, letting go. Not struggling. Just surrendering.

The Irrfan Factor cannot be dissected. It cannot be put to paper, measured, or subjected to academic scrutiny.

It lingers — the most pious of journeys; the most sensuous of voyeurism; the most courageous of revolutions.

It lives on in his silences, his glances, his slight tilts of the head. It lives on in the spaces between dialogue, where life — in all its ordinary, extraordinary chaos — rushes in.

Four years after he left, his legacy endures not in box-office records, but in the quiet places where memory and feeling meet. It endures in the act of letting go — the very act that Irrfan, more than anyone else, taught us to embrace.

“In the end, the whole of life becomes an act of letting go.” Irrfan let go. But he never really left.