A star from Kapoor stable

The bridge between the glitz of commercial cinema and the soul of parallel storytelling, Shashi Kapoor was as captivating as the characters he portrayed on screen – his life was a journey of grace, passion and profound influence.

Born into the first family of Indian cinema, Shashi was destined to enter the world of acting. His father, Prithviraj Kapoor, was the patriarch of Indian cinema, and his brothers, Raj and Shammi, were iconic figures in their own right. Shashi's journey in cinema began at an early age, making his debut as a child actor in the 1948 film Aag, directed by his brother Raj Kapoor. As a young boy, he also appeared in films like Awaara (1951) and Sangram (1950), where he played the younger versions of characters portrayed by his siblings.

His transition from a child artiste to an adult actor occurred in 1961, with the political drama Dharmputra directed by Yash Chopra. Although his early adult career faced a slow start, 1965 marked a turning point with two massive hits —Waqt and Jab Jab Phool Khile — establishing him as a prominent actor.

Kapoor’s career took off in the 1970s when he became one of the top stars in Bollywood. He delivered a string of hits, such as Roti Kapada Aur Makaan (1974), Deewaar (1975), Kabhi Kabhi (1976), and Namak Halaal (1982), often paired with the industry's other leading stars like Amitabh Bachchan. Shashi’s iconic dialogue, "Mere paas maa hai", has become one of the most memorable lines in Indian cinema. Its impact transcended the movie, becoming a cultural touchstone that continues to be referenced and cherished in various forms of media. His portrayal of a conflicted police officer earned him a Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor.

Shashi’s life off-screen was just as remarkable. His marriage to Jennifer Kendal, a British actress and the daughter of Sir Geoffrey Kendal, was a union of artistic souls. Jennifer, who was also his partner in running the Prithvi Theatre in Mumbai, played a crucial role in shaping his career.

In addition to his mainstream successes, Kapoor earned widespread acclaim for his roles in parallel cinema. His portrayal of a journalist in the political thriller New Delhi Times (1986) won him the National Film Award for Best Actor. He was also involved in international cinema where he acted in films like The Householder (1963) and Shakespeare Wallah (1965), which broadened his reach beyond Bollywood.

Unlike the over-the-top portrayals that were common during that time, his performances were grounded and natural, resonating with audiences at a deeper level. While he appeared suave and charming, his performances revealed deep moral strength and justice, often without resorting to over-the-top anger.

He skilfully navigated the growing divide between parallel and commercial cinema by maintaining a strong presence in mainstream films, while also producing and starring in offbeat films.

Shashi’s legacy extends beyond his roles. He was honoured with the Padma Bhushan in 2011, and with Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2014. His journey, like his characters, was complex, nuanced and deeply human. His influence on the industry and the films he produced and acted in continue to reverberate even today.