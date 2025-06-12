A verdict that shook the throne

On June 12, 1975, the Allahabad High Court pronounced a verdict that would go on to test the fabric of India's democracy. In a landmark judgment in the State of Uttar Pradesh vs Raj Narain case, Justice Jagmohanlal Sinha held the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi guilty of electoral malpractice.

The case was filed by Raj Narain, a socialist leader and vocal critic of the Congress regime, who had contested the 1971 General Election from the Rae Bareilly seat against Indira Gandhi, and was defeated by a two-to-one margin of the popular vote. The Indian National Congress also won a sweeping majority, winning over 350 seats in the Lok Sabha.

Later in his petition, Narain alleged that Gandhi had used bribery, government machinery and resources to gain an unfair advantage in the election. Justice Sinha dismissed charges of bribery, but held Gandhi guilty of deploying a government officer - her then personal secretary Yashpal Kapoor - for election work, and using state resources for campaigning. These were found to be violations of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

In the HC's June 12 verdict, Justice Jagmohanlal Sinha not only declared the election verdict in the Rae Bareilly constituency "null and void", but also barred Indira Gandhi from holding an elected office for six years. The court gave the Congress 20 days to find a replacement for her in official posts.

However, Indira Gandhi refused to resign. She filed an appeal against the HC verdict in the Supreme Court, and in the meantime, clung to power through a controversial ordinance route.

On June 24, 1975, the Supreme Court granted a conditional stay of execution on the ruling. The court allowed her to remain Prime Minister, but barred her from participating in Lok Sabha debates or voting.

The very next day, on June 25, Gandhi declared a National Emergency, citing internal instability. Civil liberties were suspended, press freedoms were curbed, while many opposition leaders were jailed. To this day, the period is often referred to as a black chapter in the history of Indian democracy.

Although the apex court later overturned the conviction in November 1975, the June 12 verdict remains a historic reminder of a moment when the judiciary stood its ground against the political establishment. Justice Sinha reportedly declined any special security and had the judgment typed in his private chambers to prevent leaks, underscoring the seriousness of the verdict.