Kishore Kumar: An endless melody

He refused scripts that bored him — “Not today. Not with him,” he said and moved on to whatever caught his fancy. He could bicker and charm at the same time — and somehow win without trying. He walked into studios as if rules were polite suggestions, winking at anyone who tried to stop him. Kishore Kumar was a grin that made melodies blush, a mood that made chaos charming and a presence so magnetic that the world paused… just to see what he would do next.

Advertisement

Before the world knew him as Kishore Kumar, he was Abhas Kumar Ganguly, born on August 4, 1929, in Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh. The youngest in a Bengali family, he arrived in Bombay with curiosity, energy and a voice that refused to be ordinary. To match the fame of his elder brother Ashok Kumar, he adopted the stage name Kishore — but the charm, spontaneity and flair were all his own.

Advertisement

Kishore Kumar’s early career began in 1946 as a chorus singer at Bombay Talkies and it wasn’t long before he made his acting debut in Shikari. By 1951, he landed his first lead role in Andolan. His acting career thrived in the 1950s and ’60s with films like Naukri, New Delhi, Musafir and the evergreen Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi (1958), where he starred alongside Madhubala and his brothers, Anoop and Ashok. Comedy, romance and a touch of unpredictability became his signature on-screen. Padosan (1968) marked the peak of his acting-singing magic, a film where every laugh, every musical note, felt alive with his personality.

Advertisement

Music, however, was his first love. With no formal training, Kishore’s voice could soar, croon, yodel and charm simultaneously. He collaborated with giants like SD Burman, RD Burman, Bappi Lahiri and Kalyanji-Anandji, producing a staggering 2,500+ songs across multiple languages. Romantic numbers like Ek Ajnabee Haseena Se and Humein Tumse Pyaar Kitna revealed his tender side, while soulful hits like Chingari Koi Bhadke and Mere Naina Saawan Bhaado displayed emotional depth.

Kumar’s comic songs were legendary, full of energy and playful wit — Ek Chatur Naar, Chil Chil Chilla Ke and Shing Nei Tobu Naam Taar Shingho are still celebrated for the animation and joy he infused. He also mastered semi-classical tracks like Pag Ghunghroo Baandh and qawwalis such as Qurbani Qurbani, showing that versatility was his playground.

Advertisement

Duets were another arena where his charisma shone. Paired with Asha Bhosle, he created timeless exchanges like Haal Kaisa Hai Janab Ka and Inteha Ho Gayi Intezaar Ki. Collaborations with Lata Mangeshkar, Gaata Rahe Mera Dil, Jai Jai Shiv Shankar and Dekha Ek Khwaab — remain iconic and he even joined forces with male singers like Mohammad Rafi, Mukesh and Manna Dey, blending voices in unforgettable harmony.

Kishore Kumar left the world on October 13, 1987, but the world still hums his tunes, smiles at his quirks and feels, even decades later, the irresistible pull of a man who lived life like a perfectly sung melody.