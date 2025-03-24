As the sun set on the fateful evening of March 23, 1931, at 7.15 pm, three valiant revolutionaries — Bhagat Singh, Shivaram Rajguru and Sukhdev Thapar — embraced martyrdom with unwavering courage.

With patriotic songs on their lips and smiles on their faces, they walked fearlessly to the gallows, refusing to submit to their oppressors. Their execution, originally scheduled for March 24, was hastily moved forward by British authorities in a covert attempt to avoid public outrage. This clandestine act, carried out at Lahore Central Jail, was a final testament to the unjust treatment meted out to these brave young men.

The sentence, pronounced on October 7, 1930, by a special tribunal set up under the orders of the British Governor-General, had already denied them the right to appeal. The so-called trial, famously known as the Lahore Conspiracy Case, was widely condemned as unfair and biased, designed to set an example and suppress revolutionary fervour across India. Fearing the wrath of an enraged public, British officials secretly disposed of their bodies — breaking a section of the back wall of Lahore Central Jail to remove them undetected and cremating them in secrecy along the banks of the Sutlej River near Hussainiwala, Ferozepur. Little did they realise that, rather than silencing the call for freedom, their actions would spark an unquenchable fire in the hearts of millions, reshaping the trajectory of India's independence movement.

Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru were staunch members of the Hindustan Socialist Republican Association (HSRA), an organisation that sought complete independence through revolutionary means. Their path to the gallows began with the tragic death of Lala Lajpat Rai, a senior leader of the Indian nationalist movement. Rai had succumbed to injuries sustained during a brutal lathi-charge ordered by British police officer James A. Scott in 1928. Enraged by this injustice, Bhagat Singh and his associates planned to eliminate Scott but mistakenly assassinated John P Saunders, an assistant superintendent of police, on December 17, 1928.

Following the assassination, Bhagat Singh went into hiding but dramatically resurfaced in 1929. In an act of symbolic defiance, he and Batukeshwar Dutt hurled non-lethal bombs into the Central Legislative Assembly to protest against draconian laws. Unlike before, Bhagat Singh did not evade arrest. Instead, he and Dutt allowed themselves to be captured, using the courtroom as a battleground for ideological warfare, delivering powerful statements that exposed the tyranny of British rule and inspired the masses.

During the Lahore Conspiracy Case trial, the British government sought to portray Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev as dangerous insurgents, accusing them of waging war against the Crown. The proceedings were heavily skewed against them, denying them a fair defence. Despite a nationwide outcry, mass protests, and fervent appeals for clemency, the British remained adamant in their resolve to execute them.

On the eve of their execution, the trio exhibited unparalleled courage. They refused blindfolds, embraced each other, and marched to the gallows with chants of "Inquilab Zindabad" (Long Live the Revolution). Their fearless sacrifice turned them into immortal icons of resistance, setting the stage for a more intensified freedom movement.

The executions of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev marked a watershed moment in India’s struggle for independence. Their ideas of socialism, equality, and unwavering resistance against oppression continued to reverberate across the nation. Even Mahatma Gandhi, an advocate of non-violence, acknowledged their role in awakening the collective conscience of Indians.

Their legacy remains deeply ingrained in India's history, serving as a reminder of the immense sacrifices made for freedom. Their execution did not quell the spirit of rebellion; instead, it strengthened the resolve of millions, ultimately leading to India's independence in 1947. Today, March 23 is commemorated as Shaheed Diwas, a solemn tribute to these martyrs who gave their lives for a free and just nation.